AC Milan Back To Firing With 2-0 Win Over Bologna As Rafael Leao Returns

AC Milan hosted Bologna at the San Siro last night donning their green third shirt for the upcoming season as Stefano Pioli handed starts to Olivier Giroud and new signing Charles de Ketelaere. Milan came away with an easy 2-0 victory capturing their first clean sheet of the season and getting two key attackers off the mark.

CDK was easily the MOTM alongside Rafael Leao as the duo linked up well and tore open Bologna’s defence on multiple occassions. CDK offered strength, clarity and piercing passes from his trequartista allowing him to grab his first assist for the Rossoneri as the won the ball of Schouten, raced down Bologna’s half and laid it off to Leao on the left for him to slot past the keeper at the near post.

The second goal came from a Bologna mistake as Cambiasso clearance fell kindly for Leao who managed to softly chip over the defenders for Giroud to gently touch into the back of the net with a scissor kick.

Yacine Adli managed to make his debut for Milan coming off the bench and almost got a goal connecting with a long cross but it was saved, he also got booked.

Milan took advantage of Inter Milan, Juventus and AS Roma all dropping points and currently sit at the top until the Napoli game later today.