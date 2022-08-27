Match Preview: AC Milan vs Bologna H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Bologna at the San siro tonight as Stefano Pioli looks to get the team back on track with three points. The side need to create more in attack hence the expected multiple changes to the front line.

H2H

Milan 5 - 1 Bologna

Milan 2 - 0 Bologna

Bologna 1 - 2 Milan

Bologna 2 - 4 Milan

Milan 0 - 0 Bologna

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, D

Bologna: L, D

Players to Watch

Olivier Giroud

The main goalscorer from last season finally returns and gets his start after a bright yet fleeting opening from Rebic. Giroud should be able to tower above Medel giving us the aerial dimension in the box and can also physically offer more with his good hold up play. The idea will be to bring Leao into the game more as he has struggled for influence in the opening two games. It’s important for the side to get more than one striker firing as early as possible.

Marko Arnautovic

The Austrian has two goals in two games and will be looking to continue with his red hot form. Milan’s backline has been leaky throughout the pre-season and we have conceded 3 goals in the opening 2 games which is problematic especially early in the first half. Arnautovic can be frustrating and has the ability to score both from in the box and from distance. Tomori and Kalulu need to be alert and press him hard.

Rafael Leao

The winger is struggling to adjust and get into the flow this season. Everyone is probably holding him to a higher standard following his MVP award but he is allowed time to get back into it but the team needs it now to avoid dropping silly points such as the last game. Leao has an opportunity to stretch his legs in this game as Bologna play attacking football leaving lots of space for him to run into and exploit between the lines. Hopefully we manage to see him get off the mark.

Prediction: Milan 3 - 1 Bologna