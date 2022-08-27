AC Milan Host Bologna In A Bid To Recover Scudetto Defence And Polish The Attack

AC Milan host Bologna at the San Siro tonight as Stefano Pioli looks to get back on track after the draw with Atalanta last week. This is a crucial week as the game will come quick and frequently for the next few weeks hence injuries and booking must be managed. Milan are looking to bag all three points after Inter Milan slipped up yesterday against Lazio on the road.

Milan will be looking to switch it up in attack as Olivier Giroud and Charles de Ketelaere are expected to replace Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz respectively following the duo being ineffective last time out.

The defence and midfield should remain the same as they are solid but they need to brush off the summer hangover sooner rather than later as we have conceded easy goals and Marko Arnautovic will be raring at any similar opportunity.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Messias (Saelemaekers), De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud.