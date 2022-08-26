AC Milan Get Challenging Group From UEFA Champions League Draw

AC Milan took part in the UEFA Champions League draw yesterday for the upcoming 2022/23 edition of the tournament. Milan were a top seed in this draw in Pot 1 coming in as the Champions of Italy. The side have still managed to bag a seeming Group of Death. The group and teams are as follows.

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea FC, RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb.

Milan will be travelling to England, Austria and Croatia in thier bid to make it to their first knock out round since 2013/14.

Starting with 32 teams, half of which - the first and second-placed teams from each grouping - will then progress to the Round of 16 when the knockout phase begins. Each team’s seeding in the knockout draw will depend on the group standings, which will be decided at the end of six matches in total, between home and away legs. Starting on 6-7 September, it will run until 1-2 November, which is earlier than usual due to the World Cup.