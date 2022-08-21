Match Preview: AC Milan vs Udinese H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Atalanta tonight as Stefano Pioli looks to make it three away wins in a row at the Gewiss Stadium after that horrific 5-0 loss there in 2020. Milan are looking to find some early momentum and get the new signings to gel before the competition surges. Look out for fireworks are Milan’s frontline look to light up the opposition again after 4 goals in the opener.

H2H

Milan 1 - 1 Atalanta

Milan 0 - 3 Atalanta

Atalanta 0 - 2 Milan

Atalanta 2 - 3 Milan

Milan 2 - 0 Atalanta

Form Guide (all competitions)

Atalanta: W

Milan: W

Players to Watch

Ante Rebic

As mentioned last week, these opening weeks are his golden opportunity to shine and force Pioli to keep him as the starter. He got the full pre-season and made a good case to be the striker with his balanced approach and already has two goals from the opening game. Look to him to fight for another goal and to set up the likes of Leao and Messias in this one. Rebic often enjoys scoring in big games and tight encounters both of which are the case today. Rebic has a case to make to be a core part of this side and doing it now is critical to his future.

Mario Pasalic

The attacking midfielder has burnt us quite a few times in recent years as he often has extra motivation to hit back as the club that passed on signing him permanently all those years ago. He has started the season well as the MOTM in the opening with over Sampdoria as he provided an assist for the opener. He will be the one to set up Zapata and Muriel so Bennacer and Tonali will have their hands full pressing him further away from the box and limiting his passes.

Fikayo Tomori

This is an important moment for the English defender after a stellar season and a well deserved rest over the summer. He needs to be a leader and the commander of that backline. There have been too many sloppy mistakes and early goals in the pre-season and this has spilt into the opening game of the season. Tomori needs to be watching that defensive line and barking orders for everyone to shut out any attack especially in the first 5-10 minutes of the game. We cannot afford to concede early and teams with better defences will sit back and frustrate us into dropping points.

Prediction: Atalanta 1 - 2 Milan