AC Milan Travel To Face Atalanta As Pioli Has Attacking Decisions To Make

AC Milan face Atalanta in Bergamo tonight as Steefano Pioli’s men work to hit the ground running in their title defence. The side will have the exact same defence from the previous game without the only change being the return of Sandro Tonali to the line up.

Pioli is relying on the same frontline from the opening game who delivered four goals against Udinese and will be looking to continue the trend from last season of beating Atalanta. Milan are in a tricky spot as Gasperini will definitely be looking to spoil the party for us especially after that 2-0 win that practically delivered the title last year.

One aspect to look out for is if and when Pioli hands Yacine Adli his debut given he was the most promising player in the pre-season but missed out on the first game.

Rade Krunic has been ruled out of the game due to a muscle injury which leaves Pioli without his trusted sub to manage the end of the game.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Rebic.