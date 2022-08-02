AC Milan Partner With M88 Mansion As Regional Partner In Asia

AC Milan and M88 Mansion, one of Asia’s leading online gaming entertainment platforms, are delighted to announce a new partnership that sees M88 Mansion become the new Regional Poker and Casino Partner of the Rossoneri in Asia.

As part of the partnership, M88 Mansion will officially launch the AC Milan Studio, a dedicated online gaming portal designed exclusively for the Rossoneri, which will offer access to a number of AC Milan-themed games, thus confirming M88 Mansion’s commitment to enhancing the online gaming experience for its users.

The new partnership confirms AC Milan’s global nature and it consolidates its presence into a very important market for the Club, which has over 300 million Rossoneri fans. Besides having a functioning office in Asia, AC Milan is in fact also active on the most popular local social platforms and is also present through a number of AC Milan Academies across the continent.

Finally, partnering with M88 Mansion reflects the growing popularity of the AC Milan brand in Asia, as recently demonstrated by the passionate celebrations of the 19th Scudetto across the continent and also by a study conducted by international market research and data analytics YouGov, which found for the second consecutive year that the Rossoneri are the best-regarded Italian Club in China.