AC Milan Women Ease Past Tokyo Verde 3-1 In Women’s Cup Opener As Asllani Shows Class

AC Milan Women played the opening game of their pre-season tournament in the USA. The Rossonere taking part in the Women’s Cup in Kentucky faced Tokyo Verdy in the first game and came away with an decisive 3-1 victory as new signing Kosovare Asllani hit the ground running with a brace following her return from the Euros.

Milan opened the scoring in the 29th minute as captain Valentina Bergamaschi rolled the ball into the box for Martina Piemonte to pick up and slot home. The second goal came in the second half with Asllani connecting with Lindsey Thomas for a one-two and tapping in from her cross for the goal. The third goal for the side came as Asllani intercepted a clearance and played another one-two but this time with Rubio and then chipped over the keeper for the goal. Milan conceded a late goal off a set piece but never looked threatened by the side.

Maurizio Ganz’s side started the tournament with a comfortable win and will face Racing Louisville FC in the semi finals on Wednesday night.

You can watch the highlights here or below.