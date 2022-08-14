Official: AC Milan Tie Down English Centre Back Until 2027 With 5 Year Renewal

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the renewal of centre back Fikayo Tomori until 2027. The former Chelsea defender joined on a 6 month loan in January 2021 before being signed permanently in the summer of 2021 for 28 million euros. The defender transformed the backline and benched the captain Alessio Romagnoli as he helped Milan return to the Champions League places in 2020/21 and win the Scudetto in 2021/22.

The 5 year renewal comes with a big pay increase but there are no details on his new wage. Pioli was keen to fend off any potential interest from the Premier League.

Tomori has played 63 games for the Rossoneri in his season and a half at the club scoring 2 goals. Milan kept the most clean sheets in the league last season and conceded the fewest goals in the campaign on the way to the title.

Tomori finally received an England call up this year and will be eyeing a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup this winter.