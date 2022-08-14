AC Milan Start New Season With 4-2 Win Over Udinese As Rebic and Diaz Shine

AC Milan opened their 2022/23 campaign yesterday evening against Udinese at the San Siro as Stefano Pioli’s men look to defend the Serie A title. Milan lined up with players exclusively from the year before with no new faces starting from the first minute. The Rossoneri took all three points in a high scoring affair ending 4-2 as a couple of players who needed redemption managed to get off to good starts.

Milan got shocked in the 1st minutes of the game as Rodrigo Becao scored a header as he towered over our defence from a corner. Theo Hernandez scored the equaliser from the penalty spot just a few minutes later as Davide Calabria was brought down in the box. The second goal to go ahead came from Ante Rebic with a sublime side foot volley off Calabria’s cross into the box. Milan conceded a ridiculous goal at the end of the first half where Junior Messias lost his man allowing Adam Masina to get a free header of a speculative cross.

We came out the gate firing in the second half as Hernandez cross flabbergasted the Udinese defence leading to a mistake and deflection that allowed the ball to drop to Brahim Diaz just in front of goal as he dove in and poked it home to take the lead again. Finally, Rebic came through with the icing on the cake with a tap in off Diaz’s pass in the box to make it 4-2.

Charles de Ketelaere, Divock Origi and Tommaso Pobega managed to get their competitive debuts for Milan while Yacine Adli remained on the bench.

Overall, a good three points to start the season but there is a bit of a holiday hangover for the defence and the focus of the side which needs to be addressed.