Match Preview: AC Milan vs Udinese H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan open their campaign and title defence at the San Siro against Udinese this evening. Stefano Pioli will be missing Sandro Tonali and will start Rade Krunic in his place. Udinese have one competitive game under their belt so come in slightly better off on match fitness but Milan have quite a bit of attacking depth to deploy this season which should help breakdown their rigid defence.

H2H

Milan 3 - 2 Udinese

Udinese 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 1 - 1 Udinese

Udinese 1 - 1 Milan

Milan 1 - 1 Udinese

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: N/A

Udinese: W

Players to Watch

Ante Rebic

The Croatian gets a golden opportunity to cement himself in the side and be a valuable contributor before the striker role gets overcrowded and he needs to challenge Leao at left wing. He must be aiming to hit the ground running and finally build some momentum after what was a difficult season marred by injuries. Looking at him to at least get an assist in this one.

Gerard Deulofeu

The former Milan winger is the creative force in this side and is adapting more to play as a second striker as opposed to the wings now. Deulofeu partnering with Success is a tricky front line to manage as both have pace but also the ability to take a long shot hence will look to flummox the Milan defenders on the counter. He was the MOTM in their Coppa Italia win and also got a goal hence is already beaming with confidence.

Junior Messias

The right winger looked so bright in the pre-season games and looks set to justify his permanent purchase and prove the doubters wrong. His movement down that wing has been great and he looks more confident taking on the shot, he’s not a bad bet to open our scoring account for the season. In addition, if he can get the cross to dip in for Rebic and Leao in the box, he will have a strong claim to hold on to his starting spot.

Prediction: Milan 2 - 0 Udinese