AC Milan Open Their Season Against Udinese At The San Siro Tonight As Rebic Starts

AC Milan open their title defence and kick off the new season this afternoon at the San Siro against Udinese. The side will be focused on starting on a positive note as Stefano Pioli searches for continuity.

The side will need to be resolute in this opening game and make sure to score early as Udinese have been a nightmare for us in recent seasons with lots of bad luck and dropped points including two draws last season.

Milan’s back line returns verbatim from last season’s title winning run but there will be changes in the midfielder as Bennacer starts with Krunic following the injury of Tonali against Vicenza. The attacking trio of Messias, Diaz and Leao will be familiar but Rebic will be the makeshift striker as Giroud is on the bench.

The side will be looking for some early season momentum but Udinese have one competitive game and a win under their belt in the Coppa Italia.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Krunic, Messias, Díaz, Leao, Rebic.