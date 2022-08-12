The AC Milan Offside Prediction For The 2022/23 Serie A Season

Serie A kicks off this Saturday for the 2022/23 season as AC Milan look to defend their title and hunt down the second star ahead of city rivals Inter Milan. Juventus, AS Roma and Lazio have heavily reinforced while Napoli and Fiorentina have gained and lost players. There will be largely familiar faces on the benches but the return of some interesting characters in the stands as Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani return with AC Monza. Here are our predictions for the upcoming season:

Scudetto: AC Milan

Top Four (UCL spots): AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and AS Roma

Best of the rest (UEL and UECL spots): Napoli, Lazio and Atalanta

Relegation: Salernitana, Cremonese and Lecce

Top Scorer: Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Most Assists: Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

Most Clean Sheets: Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Dark Horse: Fiorentina and Vincenzo Italiano

Best Manager: Jose Mourinho (AS Roma)

Breakout Star: Daniel Maldini (Spezia)

Best New Signings: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan), Matteo Pessina (AC Monza) and Angel di Maria (Juventus)

What to watch for: Atalanta and Lazio will be looking to challenge for European places with some free flowing attacks. Roma under Mourinho are a force to be reckoned with but their defence is their Achilles heel. Milan have not invested much in the transfer market but somehow look stronger while Inter have invested lots but seem more of a wildcard in the title race. Lastly, Juventus have splurged on wages to get big names into the squad but Allegriball looks set to devastate the league and frustrate the top sides.