Official: AC Milan Loan Maldini To Spezia For The Season

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the loan of attacking midfielder Daniel Maldini to Spezia for the 2022/23 season. The youngster has done with in flashes for the Rossoneri but needs to leave the club to develop further and ensure his career lives up to his standard as opposed to rotting on the bench at Milan.

Daniel is the son of Milan legend Paolo Maldini - who is the Technical Director of the club at the moment - and became the third generation of Maldini to lift a Serie A trophy with the club earlier in the year.

Daniel managed to get 13 appearances largely off the bench in the title winning season where he scored 1 goal funnily enough against Spezia. He also managed to feature in the Champions League with the club.

At 20 years old, he has only made 24 first team appearances starting just 5 times hence the loan spell should do him some good.