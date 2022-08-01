 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Official: AC Milan Loan Maldini To Spezia For The Season

The attacker will need to develop this season and earn a spot on the roster for the future but we wish him the best.

By Muqaddam Malik
/ new
AC Milan Training Session Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the loan of attacking midfielder Daniel Maldini to Spezia for the 2022/23 season. The youngster has done with in flashes for the Rossoneri but needs to leave the club to develop further and ensure his career lives up to his standard as opposed to rotting on the bench at Milan.

Daniel is the son of Milan legend Paolo Maldini - who is the Technical Director of the club at the moment - and became the third generation of Maldini to lift a Serie A trophy with the club earlier in the year.

Daniel managed to get 13 appearances largely off the bench in the title winning season where he scored 1 goal funnily enough against Spezia. He also managed to feature in the Champions League with the club.

At 20 years old, he has only made 24 first team appearances starting just 5 times hence the loan spell should do him some good.

More From The AC Milan Offside

AC Milan News 24/7

Loading comments...