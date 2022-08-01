AC Milan Whack Marseille 2-0 In Pre-Season Friendly As Messias Shows Growing Influence

AC Milan took on Olympique Marseille in the fifth and big pre-season friendly of the season at the Velodrome yesterday. The trip to France was a successful one as Stefano Pioli’s men played some sublime football, kept another clean sheet and the chemistry was palpable.

Milan scored both goals in the first half as the side pressed forward non stop. Junior Messias scored the opener as he picked up a vertical ball from Brahim Diaz on the edge of the box and cut in before curling a nice shot over the keeper. Olivier Giroud would double the lead shortly after as he met a square ball from Messias in the box and he slammed in to the far side past the keeper.

Mike Maignan was largely undisturbed but made two good saves to keep his clean sheet as Pierre Kalulu and Fikayo Tomori looked back at their best in the heart of defence.

The big news was also the return of Simon Kjaer for Milan since he went out with injury in the first half of last season.

You can watch the highlights here or below.

Milan play their final pre-season friendly next weekend back in Italy against Vicenza.