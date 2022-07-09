AC Milan Set For Payout Next Summer As Atalanta Midfielder Joins AC Monza

AC Milan will be delighted to finally make some money of former youth product Matteo Pessina following three summers of rumours around a potential move from Bergamo to Milan. The Atalanta attacking midfielder broke out and was impressing under Gian Piero Gasperini but did not fully convince last year as Atalanta struggled and often had a high asking price which Milan did not want to meet despite the 50% clause reduction.

The midfielder has now been loaned to his boyhood club AC Monza and has been made captain by Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berusconi’s newly promoted outfit.

This is great news for Milan as according to Gianluca di Marzio the deal is a one year loan with an option to buy set at 15 million euros. Milan are entitled to 50% of any future resale clause hence the club can get 7.5 million euros if the move goes through. It should be noted that the club are lucky he did not make 100 appearances at Atalanta as this would have reduced their net gain to just 3 million euros.