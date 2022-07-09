Official: AC Milan Permanently Sell Brazilian Defender To Istanbul Basaksehir

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the permanent sale of defender Leo Duarte to Istanbul Basaksehir after his 18 month loan with the club. The Brazilian defender never really settled in at the club and was shipped off after just a year and a half. The 25 year old has now signed a four year deal with the side keeping him in Istanbul until 2026.

Since moving to Turkey, Duarte has made 54 appearances across all competitions whereas he made just 9 for Milan in his time at the club.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that Milan have sold him for 2 million euros and will receive 40% of any future resale. This figure is quite low given the multiple reports cited the buy out clause at the time of the loan to be about 5.5 million euros.

Milan seem to be finally removing a number of players who did not work out at the team this summer.