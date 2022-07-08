Official: AC Milan Loan Out Young Striker To Lecce With Buy Option

AC Milan have officially announced on their website that young striker Lorenzo Colombo will join newly promoted Lecce on a one year loan with an option to buy. The striker will get his first taste of Serie A football after consecutive loans in Serie B at SPAL and Cremonese. Milan will maintain a buyback option in his contract in case the club want him back next summer. The figures around this deal are not clear.

The striker struggled for playing time at Milan and has been inconsistent in his loan spells away. He has the potential to play as a target man and excel in that role so he is one to watch this season at Lecce for a breakout.

The Italy U21 international played 35 games across all competitions for SPAL last season scoring 7 goals and providing 1 assist.

The striker has 11 senior appearances for Milan in which he scored 1 goal.