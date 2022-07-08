Official: AC Milan Permanently Sign Brazilian Winger After Loan Spell

AC Milan on their website have officially announced the permanent signing of Junior Messias from Crotone following his season long loan at the club. Messias joined on a paid loan worth about 2.6 millions euros and a buy option set at 5.4 million euros. It seems likely that the purchase amount was reduced slightly.

He has signed a two year deal with the club until the summer of 2024. The 31 year old will continue to play as a right winger competing with Alexis Saelemaekers and potentially a new signing.

There have been rumours that he will be loaned out to the likes of AC Monza in Serie A for the year with an option to buy.

He played 32 games across all competitions last season scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists. He notably scored the winning goal in Milan’s only Champions League victory against Atletico Madrid in the group stages.