Official: Former Defender Takes Over Head Coach Of The AC Milan Primavera

AC Milan on their website have officially announced that former defender and captain Ignazio Abate will take over as the head coach for the Primavera side playing in the top youth division. Abate was coaching the U16 side and took them to the final of the Scudetto but they were beaten. He replaces Federico Giunti who was fired with a few games left in the previous campaign and a interim coach helped them avoid relegation.

Abate has been coaching for a year but has made significant progress getting the U16 side to the final after a long spell of underwhelming performances. He was also developed in Milan’s primavera so would be a great example to the kids as he has a Scudetto to his name.

As a player for Milan, Abate played 305 games scoring 3 goals and providing 21 assist playing as a right back.

You can watch his interview following the loss in the final here or below.