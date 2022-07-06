Official: AC Milan Complete Signing Of Liverpool Striker On A Bosman

AC Milan on their website have now officially announced the permanent signing of striker Divock Origi from Liverpool FC on a free transfer. The Belgian international has signed a four year contract running until the summer of 2026.

Origi arrives at the club in similar fashion as Olivier Giroud with the reputation of being a serial winner and a big game player. Origi has scored crunch goals for Liverpool to in the Champions League semi final and final on the way to the trophy. He often scored in the Merseyside derby and against the top 6 sides in the Premier League. There was not enough room in Jurgen Klopp’s squad hence Origi left to be at the centre of a project.

He has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with Liverpool. He scored 41 goals and provided 18 assists for them in 175 games.

Origi becomes another former LOSC Lille player to end up at Milan following the footsteps of Leao, Kjaer and Maignan.