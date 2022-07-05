AC Milan Debut New Training Shirts Sponsored By Konami’s e-Football

AC Milan debuted their new training shirt partnership with Konami’s E-Football today on day one of their pre-season training. The returning Rossoneri players donned really simple plain training shirts emblazoned with the e-football logo across the front of the shirts.

There is a black shirts with red accents for the sponsors and logo. A red shirts with black accents. The keeper training shirts are neon yellow with black accents too.

The partnership with Konami was signed last season and brings the Japanese video game producer on as a principal sponsor which officially began on the 1st of July. The partnership brings Milan’s rights of the squad, stadium and kits in the e-Football game.

The team will feature Emirates, Banco BPM, BitMex, wefox and e-Football as sponsors on the various shirts for this season.

The shirts are not yet available for purchase but should be up soon.

You can see the training wear in action below: