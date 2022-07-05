 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AC Milan Back At Milanello For Day One Of The 2022/23 Pre-Season

The Rossoneri were greeted with lots of support from fans, they debuted the Konami partnership shirts and welcomed some new faces.

By Muqaddam Malik
AC Milan Training Session Photo by AC Milan/AC Milan via Getty Images

AC Milan kicked off their pre-season yesterday with a good chunk of the squad and lots of the youth players getting tested out. Paolo Maldini, Frederic Massara and Ivan Gazidis were present at Milanello to support Stefano Pioli and the boys.

The day marked the return of Tommaso Pobega from his loan at Torino as well as Yacine Adli from his loan at Bordeaux. Bakayoko, Caldara and Castillejo were all present but they are likely on their way out.

The players who were out on international duty are expected back next week and a couple of players received a few extra days of holidays for a variety of reasons.

Here is the list of players who were present on Day 1 as per Antonio Vitiello:

Goalkeepers

Jungdal – Tatarusanu – Mirante

Defenders

Coubis – Bartesaghi – Gabbia – Incorvaia – Michelis – Nsiala – Stanga – Kjaer – Caldara

Midfielders

Pobega – Brescianini – Adli – Eletu – Bakayoko – Gala

Attackers

Castillejo – Diaz – El Hilali – Maldini – Rebic – Roback - Traorè

