AC Milan Drop Their Home Shirt For The 2022/23 Season Fresh With The Scudetto Patch

Global sports company PUMA and Serie A Champions AC Milan have today launched the 2022/23 Home Kit, inspired by Milanese heritage, new generations of Rossoneri and ’That Milan Touch’.

The black base frames the iconic black and red stripes into a progressive take on the AC Milan identity. The jersey features the Italian Tricolore on the sleeve cuffs and the Milan coat of arms on the upper back.

The shirt will feature Emirates as the men’s front sponsor and Banco BPM as the women’s front sponsor. BitMex feature as the sleeve sponsors on all shirts as well as wefox as the back sponsors. The shirts for the men will bear the Scudetto patch too.

The new jersey arrives in two iterations. The authentic jersey features ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL sweat-wicking technology, making the jersey the lightest and most comfortable PUMA has ever made. The Replica version is made with 100% recycled polyester with dryCELL sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry and comfortable throughout the 90 minutes and beyond – no matter the time, pitch or place.

You can watch the promo video here or below.