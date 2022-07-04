Official: AC Milan Permanently Sign Veteran Italian Defender After Promising Loan

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the permanent signing of defender Alessandro Florenzi from AS Roma following his year long loan at the club. The former Roma captain lifted his first Italian title with Milan as the side picked up the Scudetto after 11 years and he played an important part with 2 goals and a significant leadership role.

The 31 year old right back played 30 games for Milan across all competitions despite being sidelined with injuries twice for about a month apiece.

The Italy international won the Euros last summer, the Serie A title this summer and has been rewarded with a contract with the Rossoneri until 2025. He will continue to wear the no. 25 as he challenges Calabria for minutes and slots in multiple roles as Stefano Pioli’s utility man. In addition, Florenzi brings some experience and maturity to the dressing room which will be crucial as they side look to venture further in the Champions League next season.