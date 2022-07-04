AC Milan Renew Seasoned Goalkeeper For Another Year

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the extension of the contract of Antonio Mirante for a year after his six months with the club. Mirante joined in January 2022 as a cover for an injured Mike Maignan and third choice to Ciprian Tatarusanu. Mirante is yet to make his first appearance for the club but must have made a good impression in training to get the deal. He collected a winner’s medal for the 2021/22 Serie A season with the club.

Mirante will likely be the third choice keeper again this season behind Maignan and Tatarusanu as Plizzari will likely be sold or loaned especially for the World Cup period. There is potential for the youngster Jungdal to get some call ups this season.

The 38 year old is a league veteran who has played 368 games in the Italian top flight keeping 114 clean sheets with Parma, Bologna, AS Roma, Sampdoria and Siena. He played in Serie B with Juventus and got a winner’s medal there too.