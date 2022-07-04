AC Milan Will Play Wolfsberger AC In Austria For Their Fourth Pre-Season Friendly

AC Milan have officially announced on their website their fourth official pre-season friendly of the season.

In addition to matches against Köln, ZTE and Marseille, AC Milan’s pre-season schedule has just got busier as we have added another friendly to the fixture list. The Champions of Italy will, during their training camp in Villach, take on Austrian outfit Wolfsberger AC – who will take part in next season’s UEFA Conference League – on Wednesday 27 July. The match will kick off at 19:00 CEST at the Wörthersee Stadion where, last summer, the Rossoneri drew with Real Madrid.

Tickets for WAC v AC Milan will go on sale via the Rossoneri’s official channels in the coming weeks.

The Rossoneri return to Milanello from pre-season today and will kick off the preparations for the new season with some of the squad this week prior to those who served on international duty next week.