AC Milan Thump Wolfsberger AC 5-0 In Pre Season Friendly As Starters Return

AC Milan took on Austrian side Wolfsberger AC in Klagenfurt last night in their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer. Stefano Pioli started a much stronger team compared to the surprising loss to ZTE in Hungary in the midweek and the difference in quality was stark. Milan came away with a comprehensive 5-0 win as the attack stretched their legs and showed some chemistry especially with one key new signing in Yacine Adli.

Rafael Leao opened the scoring as he collected a long ball from Davide Calabria to beat one defender and chip over the keeper. Just about a minute later, Adli curled a low cross from inside the box for Ante Rebic to easily tap into the back off the net. In the second half, an error allowed Theo Hernandez to pounce onto a loose ball in the box and square it for Junior Messias to tap in at the back post. Adli then managed to score a goal as Alexis Saelemaekers shot was saved off the line and Adli put away the rebound. Lastly, Fode Ballo-Toure curled in a stunning cross for Mattia Gabbia to head in with ease.

The clean sheet was important especially after the three early goals in the midweek as the training camp in Villach seems to have woken the players up.

You can watch the highlights here or below.