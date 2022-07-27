Official: AC Milan Women Sign French Centre Back From Digione FCO

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the signing of Noémie Carage from Digione FCO in France. Noémie, a 25-year-old French defender who has spent the last few seasons at Digione FCO, has signed a contract with the Club lasting until 30 June 2024.

The defender has already played quite a lot across the Top Women’s Division in France. She played in Dijon for the past four seasons where she racked up 65 league appearances. Prior to the that she spent a season with Saint Etienne where she made 18 appearance and a season with Guingamp where she played 8 games. She made her professional debut with Lyon but made just 1 appearance across two seasons before departing and got a league winner’s medal with it.

She was part of the France U17 squad that won the U17 World Cup in 2012. She plays as a centre back and will be adding cover for the couple of defenders who have departed.