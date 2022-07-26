Official: AC Milan Permanently Sell Young Goalkeeper To Pescara

AC Milan have officially announced the permanent sale of young goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari to Pescara in Serie C. The 22 year old was expected to be a highly rated keeper coming out of the Primavera but has struggled with injuries and the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Mike Maignan dominating the playing time.

He never played a professional game for Milan as he spent most of his time away on loan with the likes of Lecce, Ternana, Reggina, and Livorno totalling 54 appearances in 5 seasons at the senior level.

Some reports state that Milan get a percentage of any future resale of the player.

As per the official statement,

“AC Milan can confirm that Alessandro Plizzari has joined Delfino Pescara on a permanent deal. The Club would like to thank Alessandro for the professionalism that he has always displayed and wishes him the very best for the future, both professionally and personally.”