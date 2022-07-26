Official: AC Milan Women Sign Midfielder From Fiorentina On Season Long Loan

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the signing of Marta Mascarello from Fiorentina on a season long loan deal that will last until 30 June 2023.

The 23 year old midfielder has played in Serie A since 2016/17 with Cuneo, Tavagnacco and Fiorentina. She has 90 appearances in the league and contributed 10 goals. Last season, she played 18 games for Fiorentina across all competitions scoring 1 goal. She has played 2 games in the UWCL in the 2020/21 season.

She plays predominantly as a central midfielder but can play further back as a holding midfielder in an enforcer role supporting the defence.

She has been capped by the Italian national team.

The midfielder becomes the 8th signing for Maurizio Ganz’s side this summer as the Rossonere look to mount a serious challenge for the Serie A title or at least the UWCL places in the first professional season of the Women’s league.