AC Milan Partner With Sorare For Fantasy Football Partnership and NFT Collection

AC Milan and Sorare are delighted to announce on the club’s website an exclusive multi-year partnership that sees the player-owned fantasy sports game leveraging non-fungible tokens become the Club’s Official NFT Fantasy Football Game Partner, joining the Rossoneri’s roster of Premium Partners.

With this new deal, AC Milan officially enters Sorare’s NFT-based fantasy football game, in which users can collect, trade and play with officially licensed digital cards as part of an immersive worldwide gaming experience. Starting from the 2022-23 season, the over 2 million registered users will be able to collect, trade and play with digital cards from AC Milan, strengthening even further the connection between the international Rossoneri fans and the Club they love in the digital world.

The partnership with Sorare, a leader in the fast-growing football NFT space, offers AC Milan an important new digital fan engagement tool, which gives fans and gamers globally the platform to celebrate, share and own their football passion. It also brings a new revenue stream created through the establishment of a new game licensing category: non-fungible token licensing. The new partnership is a significant development for AC Milan in its wider Web 3.0 strategy. The Club is moving further into the NFT world by working with experts to create unique digital experiences for its fans, which aim to give them more access, more ownership and bring them even closer to their beloved Club.