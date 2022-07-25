AC Milan Women’s Midfielder Captains South Africa To WAFCON Trophy

AC Milan Women’s midfielder Refiloe Jane has won the Africa Cup of Nations with her national team South Africa for the first time ever. The midfielder was a central part of the outfit who beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final this weekend. Jane is captain of her national team and led them to a historic win for the country.

Jane has spent 3 seasons with the Rossonere where she has played 52 games across all competitions scoring 3 goals helping the side to a 2nd place finish and two 3rd place finishes.

Jane is yet to agree a renewal with the club as her contract expires this summer and others teams in Serie A seem set to pounce especially Sassuolo who have lost Kamila Dubcova to us. Her renewal last summer also came around the beginning of August so the next week will be quite telling for her future at the club.