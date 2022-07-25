Official: AC Milan Women Sign Polish Defender From Turbine Potsdam

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the signing of Małgorzata ”Gosia” Mesjasz. Gosia, a 25-year-old central defender who has played for Turbine Potsdam in the last few seasons, has signed a contract with the Club lasting until 30 June 2024. The defender is a Poland international who has racked up 70 appearances for her club in Germany across all competitions in the previous 4 seasons where she has managed to get 9 goals too.

She made it to the final of the Algarve Cup in 2019 but lost in the final as well as the final of the German Cup last season without any luck.

The defender generally plays as a centre back but has been deployed just in front of the defence as a holding midfielder and occasionally in the centre of the midfield when in a fix.

She becomes the 7th signing for Maurizio Ganz’s side.