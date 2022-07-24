Official: AC Milan Women Sign Experienced Winger From Fiorentina

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the signing of Valery Vigilucci from Fiorentina. The 25-year-old winger, Valery developed in Serie A with Fiorentina since 2013 (was Firenze between 2013-15). She has now signed a contract with the Club lasting until 30 June 2024.

She has accumulated 129 appearances across all competitions with Fiorentina/Firenze scoring 13 goals. She has an additional edge for the side as she has played in the UWCL in four seasons with a total of 13 appearances and 1 goal hence can push the side to finally make an appearance in that tournament.

She has played as a left winger, left wingback and a left back hence will offer Maurizio Ganz’s side some options with her versatility down that side.

Importantly, her experience will be valued as she has won the Serie A Femminile in 2016/17 and won the Coppa Italia twice in 2017/18 and 2018/19.