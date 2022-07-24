AC Milan Shocked By Zalaegerszeg ZTE In 3-2 Loss In Hungary As Depth Exposed

AC Milan TOOK ON Zalaegerszeg ZTE in Hungary yesterday and the Champions of Italy were stunned by the home side in the first half. An abysmal performance especially in the midfielder constantly left gaps which allowed the home side to go up 3-0 within 30 minutes.

Marco Brescianini was largely culpable for all three goals as his positioning was awful. The first was a volley off the loose ball from the corner, the second was a messy header where the ball bounced around in the box and the third from a stunning volley from outside the box. The team looked lethargic and void of ideas in the final third.

Fode Ballo Toure managed to win a penalty just before the end of the half which Olivier Giroud converted to make it 3-1. Milan dominated the second half especially following the substitutions but a collection of stunning saves from ZTE’s keeper kept Giroud and Theo Hernandez at bay. The best addition was by far Yacine Adli who was dominant and a creative force, setting up Hernandez and Leao really well and finally getting an assist for Rade Krunic’s goal with an easy pass in the box.

Milan lost 3-2 but the game show the lack of match fitness and the lack of depth in the squad. The players will need to level up in the camp next week in Austria and put on a much better performance against Wolfsberger AC.

Here was the line up and subs for the game:

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tătăruşanu (61’ Maignan); Florenzi (61’ Calabria), Kalulu (61’ Tomori), Gabbia, Ballo-Touré (61’ Hernández); Brescianini (61’ Bennacer), Tonali (61’ Krunić); Messias (61’ Saelemaekers), Díaz (61’ Adli), Rebić (61’ Leão); Giroud (61’ Maldini). Subs.: Mirante; Coubis; Gala; Lazetić. Coach: Pioli.