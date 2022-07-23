Official: AC Milan Women Sign Young Midfielder From Madrid CFF

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the signing of Silvia Rubio Ávila from Madrid CFF. The 21 year old is a central midfielder who has spent the past 8 years coming through the youth system at her club. She has made 122 appearances for the club scoring 4 goals across all competitions where she has won the 2nd division league twice (2015 and 2017) and secured promotion to the top flight. The youngster has been capped by Spain’s U17, U19 and U20 sides.

The midfielder will be joining a side in motion with a lot of ambition as demonstrated by the wild transfer window experienced by Maurizio Ganz’s side thus far in pursuit of the title and the UWCL spots.

As per the official statement, Silvia is a Spanish midfielder who was born in Madrid and developed as a player at Madrid CFF, has signed a contract with the Club lasting until 30 June 2025.