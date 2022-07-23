AC Milan Confirm Sixth Pre Season Friendly Against Vicenza

AC Milan have officially confirmed on their website the 6th and final pre season friendly ahead of the 2022/23 season.

After trips abroad to Cologne, Zalaegerszeg, Klagenfurt and Marseille, AC Milan will round off pre-season in Italy. The Rossoneri will travel to the Stadio Menti to take on Serie C outfit LR Vicenza at 19:00 CEST on Saturday 6 Augu st.

The last friendly between the two sides was in September 2020 when the Rossoneri ran out 5-1 winners at Milanello. Trips to the Menti conjure up some fond memories for the Rossoneri as, on 25 April 1999, goals from Bierhoff and Leonardo secured a victory that helped AC Milan on their way to their 16th league title.

Ticket info for Vicenza v AC Milan - the final friendly of the summer with the Matchday 1 fixture at home to Udinese on 13 August - will be announced on the Rossoneri’s official channels in due course.