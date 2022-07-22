Official: AC Milan Drop Their Away Shirt For The 2022/23 Season

Global sports company PUMA and Serie A Champions AC Milan have today launched the 2022/23 Away kit, inspired by the Rossoneri’s seven Champions League titles, their iconic white kits and ”That Milan Touch”. The new Away kit will be worn by the men’s, women’s and youth teams in their respective competitions.

The new jersey arrives in two iterations. The authentic jersey features ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL sweat-wicking technology, making the jersey the lightest and most comfortable PUMA has ever made. The Replica version is made with 100% recycled polyester and equipped with dryCELL sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry and comfortable throughout the 90 minutes and beyond – no matter the time, pitch or place. Both the authentic and replica jerseys are made with 100% recycled materials, excluding the trims and decorations, as a step toward a better future.

The new 2022/23 Away Kit is available at all physical Rossoneri stores, store.acmilan.com, PUMA Stores, online at PUMA.com and at selected retailers worldwide. The new Away kit will make its debut on Saturday 23rd July, when the men’s team take on Zalaegerszegi TE in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.