Official: AC Milan Women Sign Experienced Defender From AS Roma

The side continues to reinforce to launch a massive attack on the top two spots.

By Muqaddam Malik
AC Milan Women have officially announced on their website the signing of Italian defender Angelica Soffia for the Rossonere in the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Angelica, born in Abano Terme, is a defender by trade and began her playing career with Verona before moving to AS Roma in the 2018/19 season. Soffia, who made her full international debut with the Azzurre in 2021, has signed a deal with the Club that lasts until 30 June 2024.

She has made 66 appearances for Roma in Serie A over the past four seasons. She was part of the squad that beat Milan to the Coppa Italia in 2020/21 hence has some silverware to her name.

She is really experienced in Italy having played for Verona for 3 seasons and Roma for 4 seasons finishing 2nd twice and even getting a small taste of UWCL football with Verona. She adds depth to the wing back roles and brings important league knowledge to the side.

