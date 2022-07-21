 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Official: AC Milan Women Complete Double Signing Of Czech Twins

The side continues to bring in fresh faces to mount an assault on the top two spots for the UWCL qualification.

By Muqaddam Malik
/ new
AC Milan

AC Milan Women have officially announced on their website the signing of twin sisters Kamila and Michaela Dubcová for the upcoming season for the Rossonere.

Kamila, a midfielder, has spent the last three seasons with Sassuolo, while Michaela - after a season with the Neroverdi - played her football at FC Slovácko from 2020 to 2022. Both players, who have international experience with the Czech national team, have signed a deal with the Club until 30 June 2024.

Michaela scored 15 goals in 19 games for Slovacko last season while Kamila managed 7 goals in 21 games for Sassuolo in the Serie A Femminile last season. Kamila has played in the UWCL with Slavia Praha in the 2018/19 season. The duo will join the same team again since the 2019/20 season at Sassuolo before the move for Michaela to Slovacko.

The Rossonere will be on display in a couple of weeks in their pre-season tournament in the USA.

More From The AC Milan Offside

AC Milan News 24/7

Loading comments...