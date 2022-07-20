It’s AC Milan or Paris St Germain For Portuguese Midfielder In The Coming Weeks

AC Milan have had a complicated summer market thus far after missing out on Sven Botman and now struggling to close a deal for Renato Sanches as LOSC Lille hold out for more money. The Portugal international was reportedly wrapped up prior to the market but the emergence of PSG as an option has created some turmoil. Milan need a replacement for Franck Kessie who left on a free transfer to FC Barcelona earlier in the month.

The President of LOSC Lille, Olivier Letang has spoken publicly about the future of the player at a press conference via MilanNews.it to say:

“Renato Sanches has two possibilities, two great clubs. If he is still with us it is because no agreement has yet been found with these clubs. Renato will go away, to which club I do not know. I will keep the nature of these discussions confidential. His future will be in Paris or Milan.”

This seems to definitively point to an exit, it just remains to be seen which club pulls the trigger on a higher offer as Lille look to milk the situation.