Official: AC Milan Renew Veteran Striker For One More Year With Milestones To Hit

AC Milan have officially announced on their website, the contract renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for one more year until the summer of 2023. The veteran striker will therefore be playing at the highest level at 41 and will have an eye on a number of huge personal records. The Sweden international was pivotal in the turnaround at Milan from mid-table to a Serie A title hence deserved the extension.

Importantly, multiple sources are reporting he will receive just 1-1.5 million euros as his base wage and the rest will be determined by goals and appearances.

The striker underwent knee surgery which keeps him out for the first half of the season. He missed most of last season but still contributed 8 goals and 3 assists.

Records and Milestones on the line: