Official: AC Milan Loan Centre Back To Spezia With Option To Buy

AC Milan have officially announced on their website that centre back Mattia Caldara has been loaned out to Spezia with an option to buy. The defender spent the previous season on loan with Venezia but was not bought out permanently as the side were relegated to Serie B. The defender has a contract with Milan until the summer of 2024 hence the club will be hoping he finally leaves permanently next summer to allow them to save on his wages and possibly pocket a small sum.

He played 33 games for Venezia last season, he spent the season and a half prior to that at Atalanta where he played 27 games and since joining in 2018 has only played 2 senior games for Milan.

He will likely go down as one of the worst signings ever for the club as Milan spent 35 million pounds on him from Juventus in the direct switch with Leonardo Bonucci.