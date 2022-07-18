AC Milan Win Opening Two Pre-Season Games And Add A Sixth Fixture To The European Tour

AC Milan have kicked off their pre-season tour around Europe and have two wins in two games thus far including lifting the Telekom Cup in Germany. Stefano Pioli is yet to get most of his starters on the pitch as well as new signings but there are some early positive signs. Yacine Adli and Tommaso Pobega have featured heavily thus far and could be set to play important roles. Ante Rebic is acting captain and has 1 goal and 1 assist signalling some form heading into the season as he needs a revival after a injury laden 2021/22.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting a final pre-season friendly has been added and will be played on the 6th of August 2021 against Vicenza ahead of the season opener on the 14th of August against Udinese at home.

Here’s a look at the results so far and fixtures ahead:

13 July: Lemine Almenno (Italy) (W) 3-0 ~ Messias, Rebic, Gabbia

16 July: FC Koln (Germany) (W) 2-1 ~ Giroud x2

23 July: ZTE (Hungary)

27 July: Wolfsberger (Austria)

31 July: Marseille (France)

6 August: Vicenza (Italy)