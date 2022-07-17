Official: AC Milan Loan Out Promising Young Striker To Serie B Side Cosenza

Cosenza have officially confirmed on their website the signing of AC Milan Primavera striker Marco Nasti on a one year loan deal in Serie B. The striker will have the opportunity to develop further and test his skills out to justify a jump up.

The striker will be keen to follow the development track of either Lorenzo Colombo or Patrick Cutrone in recent years who actually got the chance to break into the first team as opposed to Frank Tsadjout or Nnamdi Oduamadi with the constant loans.

The striker played 46 games in the last two seasons for the Primavera scoring 20 goals and providing 10 assists across the league, cup and the UEFA youth league.

Nasti has been called up to the Italy U19 squad where he featured in the Euros and will likely continue to develop before getting a crack as the Rossoneri first team. He has 1 goal and 2 assists for the U19 national team.