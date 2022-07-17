AC Milan Glide To Second Pre-Season Win Over FC Koln 2-1 As Giroud Nets A Brace

AC Milan took on FC Koln in the Telekom Cup in Cologne last night as part of the European summer tour. This was the second pre-season friendly for the side and they came away with another simple win. Most of the starting eleven did not make the trip leaving just Pierre Kalulu, Alessandro Florenzi, Olivier Giroud and Brahim Diaz as they key players for the title winning side and acting captain Ante Rebic being available for the game.

Milan scored two early goals in the first half and conceded one goal late in the second half to take the fixture 2-1. Giroud shone with a lovely brace as he managed two classy goals that left the Koln keeper stranded and unable to mount a move on both occasions. The first was a sublime chip and tap in set up by Rebic’s beautiful back heel pass. The second was a nifty curler which took a deflection into the back post off a Diaz lay off.

Milan lifted the Telekom Cup as Stefano Pioli managed to play quite a lot of Primavera players and got to field Tommaso Pobega and Yacine Adli for a fair share of minutes.

You can watch the highlights here or below.