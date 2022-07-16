 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official: AC Milan Finally Sell Youngster To Cremonese After Four Loans Away

The striker never really clicked at his loan spells away and his chances were limited at Milan. We wish him the best for his future.

By Muqaddam Malik
Cremonese v Ascoli - Serie B Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images

AC Milan have officially announced on their website, the permanent sale of young striker Frank Tsadjout to US Cremonese this summer. The striker will get his first taste of Serie A after multiple loans in the lower leagues in Italy. The 22 year old leaves Milan without a first team appearance and his story with the club ends there. He will be looking to help Cremonese stay up and cement his place in the squad to stay in Serie A.

Last season, he was out on loan for 6 months with Pordenone and 6 months at Ascoli. He managed to get 1 goal for Pordenone and 4 goals for Ascoli. The latter opted not to sign him permanently after his loan.

This marks the end of the road for him after four loan spells for the youngster since the 2019/20 season where he has spent time with RSC Charleroi, Cittadella, Pordenone and Ascoli as well as his time with the Milan Primavera side.

