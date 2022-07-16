AC Milan Expand Off Pitch Again With Hally & Son As New Partner

AC Milan have officially announced on their website a new partnership with Hally & Son, which will see the brand owned by Avm1959 SpA become the Club’s new Official Fashion Eyewear Partner.

Hally & Son, the iconic 1950s sunglasses and eyeglasses brand that was revived by Avm1959, is renowned for reinterpreting timeless style and elegance in a modern key. Artisan craftsmanship and tradition are blended with high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology under the impulse of creative thinking, which characterises the fashion industry. Hally & Son’s sunglasses and eyeglasses are created for those who value aesthetics, quality and unique details in all aspects of life, showing that passion for beauty transcends all things.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan said: ”Today marks the beginning of a journey that unites two brands representing the Italian style abroad. We are proud to welcome Avm1959, and in particular, an iconic Italian brand such as Hally & Son, to the Rossoneri family.”