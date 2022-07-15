Official: AC Milan Sell Spanish Right Winger To Gattuso’s Valencia After Four Seasons

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the permanent transfer of Samu Castillejo to Valencia after four seasons at the club. The right winger underwhelmed for most of his time at the club but will now reunite with Gennaro Gattuso in Spain and look to rediscover his form from that season when he competed with Suso.

The Spanish attacker has played in La Liga previously with Villarreal and Malaga hence is familiar with the league. He has signed a three year contract with the club.

His departure opens up the iconic #7 shirt to a new player.

Castillejo leaves Milan with 10 goals and 15 assists in 113 appearances and a Scudetto title. He will be remembered for forcing an own goal in the 3-2 come back victory against Hellas Verona last season.

The biggest winner will be the Milan management who save 1.5 million euros net of his wages and whatever transfer fee has been received to reinvest into the squad.